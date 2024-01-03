Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown breaks media silence, says relationship with Nick Sirianni remains strong

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown broke his silence about his frustrations on the field on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, Brown declined to speak to the media, saying he was taught that if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.

Following the team's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, a dejected Brown slowly walked off the field. But afterward, he declined to speak with the media for a second straight week. He was targeted only one time in the second half and hasn't gone over 100 yards in a month.

Three days after a brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles receiver explained why he was so frustrated.

"I'm not just about to continue to compound the negative with the negative so you can write more negative stuff," Brown said. "You guys watch the game, too. You already know. So there's nothing more that I can say — I'm not trying to make it worse than what it is."

"I was not mad about the call or whatever, I was upset about my partner going down. I saw he got rolled up and I know I'm going to need [DeVonta Smith] down the stretch. That's what it was. People may not believe that but I don't care," he added.

Last week against the Cardinals, Brown saw the ball come his way just once in the second half. But Brown said his relationship with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni remains strong and that coaching isn't the problem, he said.

"People say I'm beefing with Nick," Brown said. "I'm not mad at Nick. I'm not mad at nobody. We have a great relationship I got a ton of respect for Nick. …we ride with Nick. We ride with Brian [Johnson.]"

Brown also apologized to his teammates for becoming a distraction during a difficult time for the team. He also recently organized an outing at an "escape room" for the Eagles, hoping to build chemistry and camaraderie.

"He's taking leadership, taking ownership for some of the things that have been out there and I appreciate him having the courage to do that in front of the team," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said.

But was Brown's apology necessary?

"It was on his heart, so he did what he felt was right," Hurts said. "We'll always support whatever it is he feels or any other player feels."

Brown, Hurts and the Eagles have one more regular season game to figure out what has gone wrong. They'll play Sunday in the Meadowlands in the Giants — their final tune-up before the postseason begins.