What did A.J. Brown say? Eagles' Nick Sirianni says things are "business as usual," despite WR's comments

Nick Sirianni has just about reached his limit on questions about his star wide receiver, A.J. Brown.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach said things are "business as usual" with Brown, despite the wideout voicing his displeasure with his role again on social media after another win. This time, it happened on a Twitch stream.

"I'm close to being done answering these questions with this," Sirianni said Wednesday. "He's working hard, and he is a big part of this game plan, and he'll be a big part of the game plan going forward. He's working like crazy when he is here, and I'm excited to have him."

On Tuesday night, Brown was playing Madden with gamer Janky Rando when he was asked if everything was good. Brown said his family was doing well, but what about everything else?

"No, where have you been? Family good, yeah. Everything else, no," Brown said on the stream. "It's been a [expletive] show ... struggling brother."

Brown's comments come after a series of cryptic social media posts throughout the 2025 season, when some have questioned whether he still wants to play for the Eagles. For the record, Brown has called Philadelphia "home" and said he wants to be here.

Brown finished Monday night's 10-7 victory over the Packers with two catches for 13 yards on three targets. Two of those targets happened on the first drive. The last one came on the questionable fourth down call that gave the ball back to the Packers with a chance to tie or win the game.

Sirianni defended that call again Wednesday, saying he knew what the exact play was in the moment. But why are the Eagles still having trouble getting Brown the ball 10 weeks into the season?

"If you look at the game and how the game went, there are a lot of plays in that game that are going to him, that for different reasons, don't," Sirianni said. "For instance, [DeVonta Smith's] touchdown, that play is going to A.J. They took it away, and he threw it over the top. You can't [just] look at stats. You can't paint the picture that way. I know that sometimes is all the information that you guys may have, but you can't look at it that way and just say, 'Here's how the game is playing out.' There are reasons and different things."

Through eight games, Brown has 31 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He's had the best seasons of his career in Philadelphia, where he's been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in every season since joining the team in 2022.

But this season, he's projected to finish with 59 catches for 771 yards and five touchdowns, which would be the worst numbers of his career. Brown even had a message for people who selected him in fantasy football.

"If you got me on fantasy, man, get rid of me," Brown said.

Later in the stream with Janky Rando, it showed the stats of the game he played with Brown. In the game, Brown played with the Eagles and he had nine catches for 168 yards and two scores.

"That's the only highlights of damn football I been living right now," Brown said on the stream.

Maybe Brown will have a chance to put up those kind of numbers vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

"A.J. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, so of course we're trying to get him involved in the game every single time," Sirianni said.