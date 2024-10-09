A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson listed as full participants in Philadelphia Eagles' practice
The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be getting back some of their top players in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with right tackle Lane Johnson, were listed as full participants in Wednesday's practice.
Brown, who suffered a hamstring injury, hasn't played since the season opener against the Green Bay Packers and Smith and Johnson exited Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints with concussions, which forced them to miss Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the bye week.
The Eagles' offense struggled without Smith, Brown and Johnson in Week 4 against the Buccaneers, which ended in a 33-16 loss.
Rookie wideouts Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith were listed as full participants on the injury report. Wilson suffered a concussion and Smith began the season on injured reserve after dealing with an ankle injury. The Eagles recently opened up the 21-day practice window for Smith.
On the defensive side of the ball, second-year safety Sydney Brown was listed as a full participant. Like Smith, the Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Brown as he works to return from a torn ACL he suffered last season.
Safety Reed Blankenship, who ranks third on the team in tackles, popped up on the injury report with an illness but was listed as a full participant.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean was the only Eagles player listed as a limited participant on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Dean has dealt with multiple injuries since being drafted by Philly, including a Lisfranc injury that derailed his 2023 season.