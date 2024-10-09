A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson listed as full participants in Philadelphia Eagles' practice

Fire at Delaware County Catholic school under investigation, tracking Hurricane Milton, more news

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be getting back some of their top players in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with right tackle Lane Johnson, were listed as full participants in Wednesday's practice.

Brown, who suffered a hamstring injury, hasn't played since the season opener against the Green Bay Packers and Smith and Johnson exited Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints with concussions, which forced them to miss Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the bye week.

The Eagles' offense struggled without Smith, Brown and Johnson in Week 4 against the Buccaneers, which ended in a 33-16 loss.

Rookie wideouts Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith were listed as full participants on the injury report. Wilson suffered a concussion and Smith began the season on injured reserve after dealing with an ankle injury. The Eagles recently opened up the 21-day practice window for Smith.

On the defensive side of the ball, second-year safety Sydney Brown was listed as a full participant. Like Smith, the Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Brown as he works to return from a torn ACL he suffered last season.

Safety Reed Blankenship, who ranks third on the team in tackles, popped up on the injury report with an illness but was listed as a full participant.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean was the only Eagles player listed as a limited participant on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Dean has dealt with multiple injuries since being drafted by Philly, including a Lisfranc injury that derailed his 2023 season.