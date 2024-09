Eagles fans land in Tamp Bay, Florida, rain and clouds in the forecast Sunday, more top stories

Baker Mayfield carved apart the Philadelphia Eagles' defense as the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-16, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Mayfield threw for 347 yards and tossed two touchdowns. He also ran in for a score.

The Eagles will enter the bye week 2-2 following the loss.

