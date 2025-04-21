Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown says someone stole his car

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has a plea for whoever stole his car in the Philadelphia area overnight Monday. Return it today, and he won't press charges.

In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Brown said his car was stolen shortly before 3:45 a.m. Monday.

"You smooth it, though," Brown said in the video. "You pulled up at 3:42. You got up out of there at 3:45. You're fast on your feet."

Brown reported the stolen car on Instagram and his X account, stating that he would not press charges if the vehicle is returned.

"C'mon Philly. C'mon, man. You stole my whip last night. C'mon, man. I'll make a deal with you, bro. To whoever you are. Which I'm going to find out soon. I'll make a deal with you, bro. Just bring the whip back, bro. I won't press charges, bro," Brown said in an Instagram Stories video. "Just bring the whip back, bro, and you can go on about your day. But if I find you, c'mon, bro. It's going to be what it's going to be. And I'm going to come in the integration room, I might see about you, my boy, I'm on that. Just bring the whip back, bro."

Brown, who lives in South Jersey, recently bought a Rolls-Royce after helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. He has also been seen driving a Honda Accord to games. On social media, he didn't specify which car was stolen or where.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to police in both the city and South Jersey. The Philadelphia Police Department stated that the incident didn't occur in the city. We're still awaiting a comment from police and a borough official in South Jersey.

In 2023, former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reported his car was stolen after the team's playoff win over the New York Giants.

Last year, former Eagles DeSean Jackson's Dodge Challenger Hellcat was stolen in Los Angeles. Jackson was named the head football coach for Delaware State University in December 2024.

Earlier this year, former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux had his car stolen twice in four months in Ottawa.

In December 2024, the FBI warned pro sports leagues about a string of recent burglaries targeting professional athletes.