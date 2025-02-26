String of plane crashes shakes travelers' confidence, sparks air travel anxiety

High-profile plane crashes and accidents putting a dent in consumer's confidence in flying

A string of recent aviation incidents is raising concerns about the safety of the nation's airspace.

The latest scare happened at Midway Airport in Chicago on Tuesday. A Southwest jet came in for a landing, but the pilot quickly aborted to avoid a potential collision with a business jet that was taxiing on the runway.

This comes after a deadly collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C. on January 29. Two days later, a medical plane crashed in northeast Philadelphia, killing seven people.

People at Wawa on Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester said their confidence in air travel is beginning to waver.

"I don't like flying," Robert Sowers from Wilmington said. "I'd rather sail."

When asked for her thoughts about flying, Mildred Parker from Darby Township said, "I wouldn't dare with all the crashes and the deaths. I wouldn't even risk my life."

According to an AP-NORC survey, in January 2024, 71% of people thought air travel was safe. But in February 2025, only 64% of people thought air travel was safe.

The National Transportation Safety Board has recorded over 1,000 aviation incidents yearly over the last decade. But most people CBS News Philadelphia talked to at the Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday said they felt confident flying.

"For the large aircraft, studies still show it's the safest way to travel, especially for the distances I fly," John Carter from Fort Collins, Colorado, said.

Federal data shows plane crashes are extremely rare. According to the NTSB, in January 2025, there were 62 accidents involving a plane nationwide, most of them on private flights. That's a record low.

"I think the odds are definitely on our side when we get on a plane," Steve Yannone from Walnut Creek, California, said.

For those feeling nervous about flying, therapy dogs are easing anxiety at Philadelphia International Airport. They are part of the Wagging Tails Brigade.

"Our certified therapy dogs are there to just soothe and comfort and make sure everyone in the airport is happy," Leah Douglas, director of guest experience at Philadelphia International Airport, said.

PHL has a quiet room where passengers can relax. There's also a program called Wingmate, where people who aren't flying can apply at least a day in advance to sit with their family members or friends at the gate.

According to experts, there are things you can do to cope with anxiety over flying. First, focus on the data: The odds of being killed in an air accident is about one in 13.7 million. That's far lower than the odds of being killed in a car crash, which is estimated at one in 95.

Another tip is to avoid triggering content by limiting exposure to upsetting flight incidents.

To prepare for your flight, give yourself enough time to avoid rushing and minimize anxiety. Avoid caffeine and alcohol to reduce anxiety before flying. Traveling with a friend can also help.