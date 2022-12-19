Watch CBS News
Preliminary hearing for man accused of decapitating wife

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday morning for a man accused of decapitating his wife in Northeast Philadelphia. Last month, 41-year-old Leila Al Raheel was found dead in her Lawndale home.

Police say she was found decapitated on the kitchen floor. A gruesome crime that has left neighbors horrified.

"Pretty much a lot of disbelief that it can happen in our neighborhood because we have a nice neighborhood," neighbor Joe Eichler said.

Police say they found her husband, 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef, blocks away hiding in bushes.

In this case, police have not released a motive but neighbors say they believe there were mental health issues and say there have been ongoing problems at this home and a history of domestic issues.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m.

