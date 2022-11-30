Watch CBS News
Police ID wife killed by husband in gruesome decapitation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday released the name of the woman who was decapitated by her husband in a gruesome afternoon incident that shocked neighbors.

The victim, 41-year-old Leila Al Raheel, was pronounced dead before 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Later that day, police found Shareef hiding and he was taken into custody. 

Ahmad Shareef, 34, is charged with murder and other offenses in the incident, police say. 

A knife was recovered from the scene.

Police encourage people experiencing intimate partner abuse and violence to call or message the following organizations to get help:

