Agnes Irwin School students create special tribute for beloved teacher
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at a school in Bryn Mawr created a special tribute for a beloved teacher.
Murray Savar was the music teacher at the Agnes Irwin School for almost 50 years. In the spring of 2023, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and recently died.
Just before his death, students wanted him to know how much he was loved. They wore bow ties and re-created a self-portrait doodle that Mr. Savar was known for drawing.
This time, it was made with hundreds of students, faculty and staff on the school's athletic field.
