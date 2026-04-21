Adventure Aquarium penguins issue loyalty statement confirming support for Flyers

When it comes to playoff hockey, you can forget about species loyalty.

The penguins at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, made that abundantly clear as the Philadelphia Flyers began their quest for the Stanley Cup last week.

The aquarium and its flock of flightless birds shared a video on Facebook confirming that the penguins are wholeheartedly rooting for the Flyers over those other penguins... the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Adventure Aquarium penguins rooting for the Philadelphia Flyers Adventure Aquarium

The Jersey crew even released a statement of loyalty, in case anyone had a doubt that these birds rep Philly.

"We, the penguins of Adventure Aquarium, would like to get ahead of any allegations that we support those other penguins in Pittsburgh. We demonstrate the true values of brotherly love and passion for our city, unlike those frauds across the state. We have been, and will continue to be, full supporters of the Philadelphia Flyers. As the puck drops in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs, we will only be rooting for our family in the orange and black."

That should clear things up.

Adventure Aquarium penguins rooting for the Philadelphia Flyers Adventure Aquarium

And it's not just the penguins celebrating their Flyers fandom.

The aquarium shared video of hippos Button and Genny enjoying some Flyers-themed snacks behind their orange-ified enclosure, and the diamondback terrapins posed with some teeny tiny Gritty rubber ducks ahead of Game 2.

The Flyers are off to a hot start over their Commonwealth competitors. Philadelphia is up 2-0 in the series, and blew out the Penguins Monday night 3-0. And if that wasn't enough, Porter Martone made history when he became the 12th teenager in NHL history to score a goal in each of his first two playoff games, and the first Flyers player to do so.

After back-to-back wins on the road, the series comes home to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4.

The Flyers and Penguins play again on Wednesday, April 22. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.