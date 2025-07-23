Man charged with murder after woman shot in the head inside her home in Allentown, Pennsylvania

A Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, man faces many charges, including murder, after a woman was shot and killed inside her home in Allentown, police announced on Tuesday.

Adam Makowka, 27, of South Whitehall, Pennsylvania, was charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, police said in the release.

Officers responded to a woman shot inside her home on the 700 block of Turner Street early Tuesday morning. They found a woman with gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was later identified as Jerkera Battle, 22, by Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Wednesday. The coroner said the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

Makowka was identified as a suspect through investigation and was found outside Allentown with help from Lansdowne police in Delaware County. Makowka was taken into custody, awaiting extradition to Lehigh County, police said.

Allentown police, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office are conducting an investigation.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation.