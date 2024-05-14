ACCT Philly offering $10 adoptions as part of nationwide effort to empty animal shelters

Pet Project: How fostering can help shelter dogs get adopted

Pet Project: How fostering can help shelter dogs get adopted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Animal shelters across the country and right here in the Delaware Valley are struggling to keep up with an influx of animals.

That includes ACCT Philly, which posted on Facebook last week that the shelter has 100 dogs available for adoption and needed to buy more crates after receiving more than 20 dogs in one day.

To clear the shelter and find as many pets as possible their forever homes, ACCT Philly is offering $10 donations, part of the BISSEL Pet Foundation's nationwide Empty the Shelters campaign.

Hundreds of shelters across the country are participating in the spring event, which continues through May 15. In addition to ACCT Philly, Morris Animal Refuge, the Pennsylvania SPCA, Providence Animal Center in Media and the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro are also offering adoption discounts.

Interested in adopting a pet? View available dogs and cats and apply to adopt on ACCT Philly's website.