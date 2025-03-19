Watch CBS News
Crash temporarily closes portion of West Chester Pike in Pennsylvania after truck plows into business

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

The westbound lanes of West Chester Pike have reopened after a commercial dump truck crashed into a business on Wednesday afternoon in East Goshen Township, Pennsylvania, police said. 

The crash happened on the 1300 block of West Chester Pike at Firestone Complete Auto Care at about 3 p.m., according to police. The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. 

Police said the crash closed the westbound lanes of West Chester Pike for a few hours on Wednesday, but they have since reopened. PECO is still working to restore power to the area. 

lns-east-goshen-dump-truck-into-building-frame-55002.jpg
West Chester Pike in East Goshen Township has reopened after a crash involving a commercial dump truck on Wednesday, police said. CBS News Philadelphia

Police said the truck drove off the road, struck a telephone pole, drove across multiple properties and eventually collided with Firestone Complete Auto Care. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

