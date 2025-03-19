Crash temporarily closes portion of West Chester Pike in Pennsylvania after truck plows into business

The westbound lanes of West Chester Pike have reopened after a commercial dump truck crashed into a business on Wednesday afternoon in East Goshen Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

The crash happened on the 1300 block of West Chester Pike at Firestone Complete Auto Care at about 3 p.m., according to police. The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the crash closed the westbound lanes of West Chester Pike for a few hours on Wednesday, but they have since reopened. PECO is still working to restore power to the area.

Police said the truck drove off the road, struck a telephone pole, drove across multiple properties and eventually collided with Firestone Complete Auto Care.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.