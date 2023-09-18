9 juveniles escape from Abraxas Academy in Berks County, DA says
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Nine juveniles escaped from Abraxas Academy, a juvenile detention center, on Sunday night, the Berks County District Attorney said.
The escape happened just after 8 p.m. at the facility located at 1000 Academy in Morgantown, according to the DA's office.
Multiple agencies are responding to the escape, the DA's office said.
It's unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.
The escape comes after Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer, was captured after a 14-day manhunt in Chester County.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
