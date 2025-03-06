Watch CBS News
Local News

Abington officers on scene at Glenside, Pennsylvania apartment complex after police-involved shooting

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police activity at apartments in Glenside, Pennsylvania
Police activity at apartments in Glenside, Pennsylvania 00:26

Dozens of police officers are at an apartment complex in Glenside, Pennsylvania after someone was shot by police Thursday.

Around 11:20 a.m., Abington Township police warned residents to steer clear of the 2300 block of Rosemore Avenue due to a heavy police presence. Chopper 3 showed several uniformed officers around the Rosemore Gardens Apartments.

Abington Township police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia the incident was a police-involved shooting. There was no word on who was shot, their condition or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.