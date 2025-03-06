Abington officers on scene at Glenside, Pennsylvania apartment complex after police-involved shooting
Dozens of police officers are at an apartment complex in Glenside, Pennsylvania after someone was shot by police Thursday.
Around 11:20 a.m., Abington Township police warned residents to steer clear of the 2300 block of Rosemore Avenue due to a heavy police presence. Chopper 3 showed several uniformed officers around the Rosemore Gardens Apartments.
Abington Township police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia the incident was a police-involved shooting. There was no word on who was shot, their condition or what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated.