2 teenagers wanted for carjacking 82-year-old man in Willow Grove Mall parking lot

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Abington police are trying to find two teenagers wanted for an armed carjacking of an elderly man. According to police, the teens attacked an 82-year-old man in the parking lot of the Willow Grove park Mall earlier in September.

Police say one of the teens hit the man in the back of his head, knocking him to the ground. Then, they stole his truck and a gift he just bought for his wife.

That truck is a red 2008 Ford Ranger with a ladder rack with a Pennsylvania license plate: YVG3700.

If you've seen that truck or the suspects, give Abington police a call.