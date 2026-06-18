Frustration grows for family of Delaware County girl killed riding e-scooter as proposed law sits in committee

Lori Kralle and Daniel Goslee, her fiancé, sat outside Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Milmont Park, Delaware County, on Thursday with their hearts heavy.

The church had a Mass Thursday morning in memory of her 12-year-old daughter, Abigail Gillon.

It was one year ago that Abigail and a friend were on an electric scooter in Aston when they fell and were hit by a car. Gillon died. Her friend survived, with serious injuries.

"It's been a rough year. All the firsts are rough," Kralle said. "We didn't celebrate Christmas. She was my only child, my best friend."

The mom has been pushing for practical regulations of electric scooters in Pennsylvania, rules she says would have kept Abby off an e-scooter.

The proposed legislation would set minimum age requirements at 16.

Helmets would be mandatory for riders 16 and 17 years of age. The scooters would have set mechanical speed limitations. So far, the legislation named Abby's Law hasn't moved from the Senate Transportation Committee.

"It doesn't surprise me," Democratic state Sen. Tim Kearney said, "but it shocks me."

Kearney introduced the bill. He's disappointed.

"I'm really at a loss for why we aren't moving it forward now and tweaking it as we go on with other legislation," Kearney said.

Emails and phone calls made to Pennsylvania Senate Republicans through a communications office seeking comment did not receive a response.

In Pennsylvania, there's confusion with e-scooters. While they're banned on roads and sidewalks, they're not recognized by the state vehicle code. That sets up an impossible enforcement scenario, according to public officials.

"Pennsylvania is the only state in the country that doesn't acknowledge that e-scooters are on the road," Kearney said.

"Very frustrated and very disappointed," Kralle said. "It's a year later, and we've gotten nowhere."

Time is running out with only a handful of weeks left in the legislative session.

"If something was passed, it would save countless lives," Goslee said.

Kralle is hopeful her daughter's tragedy brings commonsense rules for e-scooters and their young riders.

"I lost the one person in my life I thought would be with me forever," Kralle said.