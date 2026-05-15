Families flock to PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club for unforgettable experience: "Feels like a dream"

The 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, is one of the hottest tickets in town.

"It's really exciting, it feels like a dream. I've always just seen it on my TV screen, so it's really exciting to be here live in person," Easton native Emily Raber said.

For many people, watching Round 2 in person at Aronimink Golf Club has turned into a family affair.

"It's really an excellent opportunity to be able to come out and see all the great players and have the kids be able to come in and be able to be included," Tim Muntz from Wayne, Pennsylvania, said.

Muntz and his friends gave their kids a break from school Friday. He says this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is worth a sick day, or as he called it, an "educational day."

"A bit of a reprieve from the everyday academics," he said.

"I think it's really cool and it's fun because I have never really seen people play golf in real life," Olivia Muntz said.

From watching the best players in the world sink putts on the 18th green to taking photos by the Wanamaker Trophy, roughly 200,000 spectators are expected to walk the grounds in Newtown Square this week.

Brynn DeVinney may be the youngest.

"She's done more in the first six weeks of her life than I think I've done in my 40," Bill DeVinney said.

DeVinney and his wife bought their tickets before they knew they were having a second child, and timing ended up being on their side.

"She was actually almost a month early, so we thought it would be closer," he said, "and we didn't know if we'd be able to come, but luckily she had a surprise entrance, so here we are."

Saturday is National Armed Forces Day at Aronimink. There will be a military flyover and ceremony first thing in the morning.