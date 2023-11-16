CBS Philadelphia's 14th Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon raises $1 million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS Philadelphia raised $1 million during our 14th Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon on Thursday.

The money will go toward Ronald McDonald Houses in Philadelphia, Delaware and New Jersey.

All day on Thursday, CBS Philadelphia raised money to benefit RMHC with the help of numerous donations.

What makes Ronald McDonald Houses special?

Jennifer Sciolla with Nemours Children's Health of Delaware explained why they decided to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Coca-Cola presented a $32,500 donation to Ronald McDonald Houses during our telethon. A representative with Coca-Cola explained why the company picked the RMHC to support.

RMHC coverage

All week, our team told stories of those who lived or stayed at Ronald McDonald Houses during their treatment.