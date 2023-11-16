Watch CBS News
CBS Philadelphia's 14th Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon raises $1 million

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS Philadelphia raised $1 million during our 14th Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon on Thursday. 

The money will go toward Ronald McDonald Houses in Philadelphia, Delaware and New Jersey. 

All day on Thursday, CBS Philadelphia raised money to benefit RMHC with the help of numerous donations. 

What makes Ronald McDonald Houses special?

Nemours Children's Health of Delaware donates $15,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities 01:42

Jennifer Sciolla with Nemours Children's Health of Delaware explained why they decided to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. 

Why Coca-Cola chooses to donate to the Ronald McDonald Houses 02:31

Coca-Cola presented a $32,500 donation to Ronald McDonald Houses during our telethon. A representative with Coca-Cola explained why the company picked the RMHC to support.

RMHC coverage

All week, our team told stories of those who lived or stayed at Ronald McDonald Houses during their treatment.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 8:25 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

