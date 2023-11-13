"A Philly Special Christmas Special" song featuring Jason, Travis Kelce to be released this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three of the most beloved Philadelphia Eagles are slowly getting football and Christmas fans alike in the holiday spirit.

Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson have launched the slow rollout of their second album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special" on streaming services like Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify.

This Wednesday, a new single from the album, featuring Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis, will be released on streaming services.

A Philly Special Christmas teased the cameo and new single on Instagram with a Peanuts-style inspired cartoon version of Travis Kelce.

The account also released a video of Jason Kelce asking Travis to be featured on the album.

So far, the singles released include "This Christmas" with Mailata and Philadelphia's own Patti LaBelle and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" with Jason Kelce, Johnson and Mailata.

The 11-song album will also feature an original Jason Kelce holiday ditty called "Santa's Night."

"A Philly Special Christmas Special" will be sold as a limited-edition red vinyl, limited-edition gold vinyl, and a double disc including the first album.

Vinyl orders began on Nov. 3.

Sales from the album will go toward the Children's Crisis Treatment Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.