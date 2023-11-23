A Philly Special Christmas Special animation to premiere on YouTube Thanksgiving night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just days after releasing limited-edition apparel and improving 9-1 after the win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Eagles offensive linemen and holiday singers Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata will premiere an animated stop motion video A Philly Special Christmas Special on YouTube Thanksgiving night at 8 p.m. EST.

The nine-minute Peanuts-style animation "finds Kelce, Jordan and Lane attempting to rally their friends together for a holiday performance and features songs from A Philly Special Christmas Special," according to a news release.

The animation was created by unPOP, a Philadelphia-based animation studio. A Philly Special Christmas Special includes songs featuring Travis Kelce, Jordan Davis, Philadelphia native Patti Labelle and more.

A Philly Special Christmas Special, the group's holiday album, will be released Dec. 1. Merch and holiday gift bundles are on sale now; all proceeds will be donated to charities around the Philadelphia area.