Philly Goat Project holding recycling events to feed your Christmas tree to goats

The new year is here, Christmas has come and gone and now your tree is probably looking a little worse for wear - it's likely time to get rid of it.

But if you'd rather recycle that Christmas tree than kick it to the curb, some local goats would love to chow down and have your tree for lunch.

The Philly Goat Project is kicking off its Christmas Tree-cycling event, its sixth annual event.

With a $20 donation, you can drop off your Christmas tree and watch the goats eat up.

"Our goats have been specially trained to be around people, to love the hugs and pets and kisses they give," said Leslie Jackson of the Philly Goat Project.

Anthony the goat even gives handshakes!

There are three tree-cycling events planned on the next three Saturdays, with the first potentially on Saturday, Jan. 6 - depending on weather.

Each weekend's rain date is the next day, Sunday, if necessary. So with a storm headed our way, the first tree-cycling event would be held Jan. 7.

Follow the Philly Goat Project on their social media channels to find out if the events are delayed because of rain.

The first two events will be at The Farm at Awbury Arboretum at Ardleigh Street and Washington Lane in East Germantown.

You can drop your tree off and donate, drive through a "goat safari" to the drop-off point, or park on Washington Lane and bring your tree in yourself.

There's also a fire pit with complimentary smores and hot cocoa as well as farm Olympics games for kids only, at the Awbury location only.

The Philly Goat Project says trees should have all decorations removed and should not be treated with pesticides. Wreaths are not accepted.

Trees that the goats don't eat will be made into wood chips for the city parks.

Jan. 20th's event will be at Laurel Hill West Cemetery's conservatory, 225 Belmont Avenue.

If you don't want to take your tree to Philly Goat Project, the city of Philadelphia is accepting trees at sanitation convenience centers through Jan. 13.