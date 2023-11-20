"A Philly Special Christmas Special" gets a limited-edition apparel line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles offensive linemen -- and holiday singers -- Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are releasing some limited-edition "A Philly Special Christmas Special" apparel to pair with their second Christmas album.

Eagles fans' favorite songbirds teamed up with Homage to release the merchandise, which will go on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The merch features the artwork from their first album "A Philly Special Christmas." The apparel line includes T-shirts, youth T-shirts, crewnecks and hoodies.

RELATED: Travis Kelce to sing on Philadelphia Eagles' 2nd Christmas album

Their second album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special," is available to order now. The album will be sold as a limited-edition red vinyl, limited-edition gold vinyl and a double disc, including the first album.

All proceeds will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Children's Crisis Treatment Center.

Three singles have been released from the 11-song album, including "A Fairytale of Philadelphia" out last week. The other two singles released are "This Christmas" with Mailata and Philadelphia's own Patti LaBelle and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" with Jason Kelce, Johnson and Mailata. The album also will feature an original from Kelce called "Santa's Night."