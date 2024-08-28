The power and payout that comes with podcasting for celebrities Celebrities are discovering the power of podcasting and the payout that comes with it. Jason Kelce and his brother Travis scored a three-year contract with Amazon's Wondery. The $100 million deal gives the platform advertising rights to the brothers' "New Heights" podcast as well as rights to merch. Alex Cooper is also cashing in, moving her podcast to SiriusXM in a reported $125 million deal. Joe Rogan reportedly renewed with Spotify earlier this year, making his podcast worth as much as $250 million.