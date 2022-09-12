Piece of steel from Tower 2 becomes centerpiece of 9/11 memorial in Tullytown, Bucks County

Piece of steel from Tower 2 becomes centerpiece of 9/11 memorial in Tullytown

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Vigils were held across the Delaware Valley to honor the victims on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Through the rain drops, came the fulfillment of a promise 21 years in the making.

"This is the tears of all them looking down on us. They're proud of us," David Pearl, the co-chairman of the Tullytown 9/11 memorial, said.

"We promised never to forget. That's what we are doing. We are not forgetting," he added.

On Sunday night in Tullytown, a single piece of steel from Tower 2 of the World Trade Center became the centerpiece of a memorial dedicated to the 2,977 people who died on 9/11. Pearl co-chaired the effort.

"The base is made out of the shape of the Pentagon. The steel is from the South Tower and the flag on top is for Flight 93 out of Shanksville," Pearl said.

Bucks County lost 18 of its own that day.

"Victor Sarancini, who was the pilot of the American Airlines Flight that the whole world saw fly into the South Tower is from Bucks County," Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said.

The ceremony included a wreath laying by first responders and last call bell – a tradition to honor those who didn't come home.

"Building this and being a part of this and my family keeps me going," Mike Miller, a 9/11 responder, said.

Miller worked at ground zero in the days after the attack - the emotional toll is still very real for him.

"I'm glad I had the opportunity to try to help, but there's just sometimes that you constantly sense it, feel it," Miller said.

Miller's hope is that this may become a place not only to remember, but also heal.

The memorial was privately funded by the residents and many of the supplies were donated by local businesses.

It sits behind the Tullytown Fire House and is open to the public. All are encouraged to visit to pause and remember.