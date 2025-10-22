3 men sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2023 North Philadelphia rec center shooting, DA says

Three men have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole with an additional 24-48 years in connection with a 2023 North Philly rec center shooting that left three men dead, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tyyon Bates, 21, Quaza Lopez, 22 and Eric Reid, 23, were convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges for the 8th and Diamond Rec Center shooting.

Police went to the 8th and Diamond Rec Center on Aug. 11, 2023, after 6 p.m., for a shooting and found that many people were injured four people with gunshot wounds. The three people who were killed were later identified as Nyreese Moore, Naasir Folk and Isaiah Williams. Jeffrey Pressley was also shot but survived, according to the DA's office.

Investigators at the time believed the victims were targeted.

The DA said that investigators recovered footage showing a white Chevy Silverado circling the area of the rec center multiple times before stopping on Darien Street; then five shooters are seen leaving the truck and rushing onto the basketball court, firing shots. Video surveillance revealed that the first gunman was shot in his upper legs by "friendly fire" when getting on the basketball court, the DA said.

Later on this day, after 6:30 p.m., Camden County detectives called the Philadelphia Homicide Unit, alerting them that a man identifying himself as Bates was dropped off at the Virtua Marlton Hospital, and then he was taken to Cooper Medical Center in Camden. The DA was able to confirm this with the hospital video surveillance.

At a press conference announcing the convictions, the district attorney said four children, all possibly under 6, were on the sidewalk next to the basketball court and were running for their lives during the shooting. The truck left on Diamond Street after the shooting.

The DA said audio and video evidence recovered during the investigation showed Bates buying a 2015 white Chevy Silverado for $225 hours before the shooting. The surveillance showed the truck, which was recovered from a vacant lot in North Philly.

"Video surveillance from the vacant lot revealed the site was used as a staging area both before and after the murders — allowing for the identification of Lopez and Reid, as well as Bates being carried out of the Silverado and into another vehicle," the DA said in a news release.

The district attorney's office said reviewing social media and cell phone records revealed Bates, Lopez and Reid's plans and efforts to escape without getting caught.

"Nyreese was the little brother I never had. I'll never forget that call, it's like everything stopped," said Nyreese's cousin, Cody Carter, in the release. "I just pray that better days are coming for these young men. I'm just tired of this senseless violence."