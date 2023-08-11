Watch CBS News
2 dead, 2 injured after quadruple shooting at basketball court in North Philadelphia: police

By Taleisha Newbill

BREAKING: Deadly shooting at a basketball court in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two adults died after a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia Friday night.

Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene of 2000 North 8th Street.

They say there are reports of three people shot; one person was taken to Temple and they say a fourth person was found on the 2000 block of Franklin Street and also taken to Temple.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

