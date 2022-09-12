7-Eleven employee shot inside store in Southwest Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old 7-Eleven employee was shot twice inside a store in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened at a location on the 2900 block of South 70th Street.

Police say the 24-year-old man was shot once in the neck and one time in the right arm.

Police say he was placed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to police.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, authorities say.