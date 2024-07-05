6 people arrested during pro-Palestinian protest in Center City on Fourth of July, police say

6 people arrested during War in Gaza protest outside Philadelphia's City Hall on Fourth of July

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six people were arrested and an officer was assaulted during a pro-Palestinian protest outside of Philadelphia's City Hall on the Fourth of July, according to police.

Officials said Philadelphia police were monitoring a pro-Palestinian protest for safety reasons on the evening of July 4 when the demonstration stopped in the area of 1400 JFK Boulevard, out front of City Hall.

Video obtained from the Citizen app shows protesters beginning to then set decorative items and flags on fire in the street leading officers to intervene.

As police attempted to de-escalate and break up the crowd, demonstrators began to throw flags and poles at the responding officers, authorities said.

According to police, in total, six people were arrested for their alleged roles in the protest. Five people were charged with disorderly conduct and another was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct for assaulting an officer in the face, police said.

Authorities said the officer didn't require medical attention.

Police estimated that around 400 people attended the demonstration outside of City Hall. Authorities didn't identify the protesters as the charges are still pending approval by the District Attorney's Office.