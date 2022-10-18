Watch CBS News
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves men dead: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.

Two men were found shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.

A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots.

"I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

