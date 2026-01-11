49ers' George Kittle tears Achilles tendon in playoff win over Eagles

George Kittle's season was over, a torn right Achilles tendon for the star tight end that dampened the mood in a playoff win that kept the San Francisco 49ers in the hunt for a Super Bowl.

Yet Kittle, perhaps knowing the worst, clapped for his 49ers' teammates even as he was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia.

"I think everyone's just hurting for Kittle," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Kittle missed the celebration after Brock Purdy threw a go-ahead 6-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey late in the fourth quarter and the 49ers eliminated the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles with a 23-19 wild-card victory Sunday.

The 49ers head to top-seeded Seattle without Kittle next weekend for an NFC divisional playoff game.

Kittle was pushed out of bounds on a 6-yard reception and grabbed the back of his lower right leg. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Kittle is a key part of both the run and pass game for the 49ers, but played in just 11 games this season because of injuries. He missed five games with a hamstring injury and missed a Week 17 game with an ankle injury.

The catch against the Eagles was Kittle's first of the game.

"This team has carried the character of George Kittle throughout the entire year," McCaffrey said. "Since I got traded here, he's the heart and soul of the entire team. It's a tough loss. When he's not playing, it means a lot. When you lose a leader like that, you never really lose him because his presence is still in the locker room.

"His energy is still here."

Kittle had 57 catches for 628 yards receiving and seven touchdowns this season.

He honored Grateful Dead founding member and big 49ers fan Bob Weir with "DEAD FOREVER" on tape around his left ankle. Weir's death was announced Saturday. He was 78.

Shanahan also all but ruled out All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner's return against the Seahawks. Warner dislocated and broke his right ankle in a loss at Tampa Bay on Oct. 12.

Warner was a first-team All-Pro in three straight seasons and four of the last five, making the Pro Bowl in each of those four seasons.

Shanahan simply said the chances were "not very high" Warner could make an improbable comeback.