$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov, 2, 2022 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.