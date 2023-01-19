$3 million settlement in lawsuit against Glen Mills Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shuttered Delaware County reform school has agreed to pay $3 million to settle a class action suit over abuse allegations.

The Chester County Intermediate Unit, which provides services to school districts in the county, has approved the settlement in a class action suit against Glen Mills Schools.

Glen Mills Schools, once the oldest juvenile justice facility in the country, was closed in 2019 following accusations of child abuse.

The settlement includes the creation of a fund for former Glen Mills Schools students who may be eligible for cash payments, education services or a combination of both.

In April 2019, Glen Mills Schools announced that nearly 250 people would be laid off as it has been embroiled in controversy following abuse allegations. In March 2019, the state ordered the removal of all children remaining at the Delaware County school.