Watch CBS News
Local News

3 dead, 1 hospitalized after multiple people shot inside Lawncrest home: police

By Danielle Ellis, Jasmine Payoute, Fletcher Rumbaugh, Scott Hezlep

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sept. 30, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Sept. 30, 2023 (AM) 03:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At least three people are dead after multiple people were shot inside a Lawncrest home early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street around 5 a.m. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, according to Philadelphia police.

A 43-year-old woman was taken to Einstein Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face and hand.

A man ran from the scene, but police have not provided a description.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 5:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.