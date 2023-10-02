3 dead, 1 hospitalized after multiple people shot inside Lawncrest home: police

Digital Brief: Sept. 30, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At least three people are dead after multiple people were shot inside a Lawncrest home early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street around 5 a.m. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, according to Philadelphia police.

A 43-year-old woman was taken to Einstein Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face and hand.

A man ran from the scene, but police have not provided a description.