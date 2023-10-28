Man shot and killed in Point Breeze, Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood early Saturday.
Police responded to reports of gunshots near 22nd and Tasker Streets after 1 a.m. and found a man with at least one gunshot wound in one of his legs.
Officers transported the man to a nearby hospital and he was pronounced dead after 2 a.m.
The police department's homicide division is investigating.
We've reached out to police for more information on what led up to the shooting.
