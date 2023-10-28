Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed in Point Breeze, Philadelphia

By Joe Brandt, Atheer Hussein

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man shot and killed in Point Breeze, Philadelphia
Man shot and killed in Point Breeze, Philadelphia 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood early Saturday.

Police responded to reports of gunshots near 22nd and Tasker Streets after 1 a.m. and found a man with at least one gunshot wound in one of his legs.

Officers transported the man to a nearby hospital and he was pronounced dead after 2 a.m.

The police department's homicide division is investigating.

We've reached out to police for more information on what led up to the shooting.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 8:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.