Parking plan for 2026 Roots Picnic includes 6 lots around Philadelphia's Belmont Plateau

Parking for the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia has long been a challenge for festivalgoers driving or using ride-hailing services. After promising a more polished festival experience, organizers are addressing those concerns ahead of this year's event.

Organizers of the two-day festival announced parking plans on social media. The festival will feature six designated parking lots around Fairmount Park: The States Lot, Baseball Lot, Mann Lot 1, Mann Lot 2, Mann Lot 3 and Mann Lot 4.

Drivers are encouraged to arrive early, as parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The designated lots are mostly grass.

Those using ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft will have a dedicated pickup and drop-off location at the intersection of Wynnefield Avenue and North Georges Hill Drive.

The festival will also have two entrances to help reduce long lines. The Chamounix entrance, located at Belmont Avenue and Belmont Mansion Drive, will be open to all ticket holders, including VIP ticket holders. The Montgomery entrance, located at Belmont Avenue and Montgomery Avenue, will be open only to general admission and general admission-plus ticket holders.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is scheduled to hold a news conference to share more details Thursday at 2 p.m. at the top of the Plateau.

This year's picnic is poised to be its biggest yet as it coincides with America's 250th birthday, featuring legendary headliners JAŸ-Z and Erykah Badu. The full schedule of the performances has not yet been released.

Leading up to the festival is a full lineup of events.

On Thursday, a Pride Soirée will celebrate Black and LGBTQ+ artists. Friday features Black Thought's comedy event at Punch Line Philly, along with a celebrity basketball tournament in the city's Nicetown neighborhood hosted by Gillie and Wallo featuring former Philadelphia Eagles Terrell Owens and C. J. Gardner-Johnson, along with other celebrities.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.