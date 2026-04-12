Rory McIlroy claims second straight Masters title

Rory McIlroy joined more elite company Sunday at the Masters when he pulled away with a pair of birdies around Amen Corner and, as usual, saved a little drama for the end before taking his place in Augusta National history as only the fourth back-to-back champion.

In a final round where three players had a two-shot lead, McIlroy seized control for good with a bold shot over Rae's Creek to 7 feet for birdie on the par-3 12th. Then he blistered a 350-yard drive on the par-5 13th that set up another birdie to move three shots ahead.

There were a few dicey moments, including a wild drive on the 18th that wound up closer to the 10th fairway. But he tapped in for bogey and a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory.

A year ago, his playoff victory over Justin Rose gave him the career Grand Slam.

With another green jacket, McIlroy joined Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only repeat winners of the Masters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.