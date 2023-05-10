Alex's Lemonade Stand to host annual Great Chefs Event Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 10, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 10, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 10, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Alex's Lemonade Stand is gearing up for its 16th annual Great Chefs Event Philadelphia. With over 30 chefs from around the country coming together, it's sure to be an amazing event.

The family-friendly fundraiser will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Urban Outfitters HQ on Broad Street. Tickets can be purchased through their website.

Along with great food, there will be an auction.

The Great Chefs Event is hosted by Marc Vetri and his business partner Jeff Benjamin to raise money to fight pediatric cancer.