2-year-old child's arm amputated after large tree branch falls down in Cheltenham Township

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 2-year-old child's arm was amputated after a large tree branch fell while a group of kids were playing outside in Cheltenham Township Saturday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., authorities were sent to the 7900 block of Chandler Road in the Glenside section of Cheltenham Township for a report that a tree had fallen on a child, officials said.

According to Cheltenham Township police, a 2-year-old child was found critically injured, suffering from an amputated arm.

The preliminary investigation reveals a large tree branch fell from about 50 feet in the air while a group of kids were playing in a home's driveway, police said.

Officials said the 2-year-old was flown to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by helicopter. The child's condition is unknown.

As of Saturday night, Cheltenham Detectives believe this to be a "tragic accident" but are still investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Cheltenham Police Department at (215) 885-1600 or email policetips@cheltenhampa.gov.