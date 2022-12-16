Watch CBS News
Entertainment

2 unique ideas to help you celebrate this holiday season

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 unique ideas for celebrating the holiday this season
2 unique ideas for celebrating the holiday this season 02:12

Are you looking to make new holiday traditions? We found some unique family fun ideas this holiday season.

PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA

PREIT's malls including the Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, Willow Grove Park Mall, and Springfield Mall offer family pet photos with Santa every Monday until the end of the season.

All pets are welcome!

PORTABLE NORTH POLE

Portable North Pole's website and app brings the Christmas magic right to your home. Their personalized Santa Claus videos and calls allow Saint Nick to connect with children all over the world. Families can fill out a form and received the personalized message. Here's a sneak peek of what that looks like: 

Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 10:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.