2 unique ideas to help you celebrate this holiday season

Are you looking to make new holiday traditions? We found some unique family fun ideas this holiday season.

PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA

PREIT's malls including the Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, Willow Grove Park Mall, and Springfield Mall offer family pet photos with Santa every Monday until the end of the season.

All pets are welcome!

Portable North Pole's website and app brings the Christmas magic right to your home. Their personalized Santa Claus videos and calls allow Saint Nick to connect with children all over the world. Families can fill out a form and received the personalized message. Here's a sneak peek of what that looks like:

