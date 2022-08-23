2 Pennsylvanians infected with E. coli strain linked to Wendy's sandwiches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six new cases of monkeypox are being reported in Delaware and a nationwide E. coli outbreak is tracking back to a fast-food chain. There's also a dramatic increase in advanced cervical cancer rates.

First, Delaware now has 17 monkeypox cases. The state health department says the six new cases are all related to high-risk intimate contact among men.

Delaware, like other states, says it's increasing the distribution of the monkeypox vaccine. The state health department says the newly reported cases are in Sussex and New Castle Counties. The men infected range between the ages of 26 to 58.

The virus continues to spread around the country. There are now more than 15,000 cases nationwide.

Meanwhile, Consumer Reports is advising people against eating any Wendy's sandwich or salad with romaine lettuce until more is known about the E. coli outbreak.

Nearly 40 people, including two from Pennsylvania, have been infected with a strain of E.coli linked to sandwiches from Wendy's. They have been identified in four states with most of the cases being in Michigan and Ohio.

Ten people have been hospitalized.

The CDC has not confirmed the source of the outbreak yet. As a precaution, the restaurant chain will stop serving romaine lettuce in the states impacted.

Late-stage cervical cancer is on the rise in the U.S. According to a new report, it increased at an annual rate of 1.3%. The sharpest rise was in White women in their early 40s.

"If you don't come for screenings, we can't find cancer early," Dr. Sujatha Reddy, OB-GYN at Premier Care for Women, said. "They only present when you have symptoms and very often symptoms mean an advanced or late-stage cancer."

Most cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus, which can be prevented by the HPV vaccine.

The vaccine is recommended for girls and boys over the age of 9.