2 hospitalized after fire at Pa. condo complex
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several people were forced out of their homes and into the cold following a two-alarm fire in Bucks County.
It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at a condominium complex on York Road in Warminster.
A neighbor sent us cell phone video of the fire showing smoke coming from the roof of a building.
We're told six units were damaged and two people were taken to the hospital.
The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
