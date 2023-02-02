Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after fire at Pa. condo complex

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 hospitalized after fire in Warminster, Bucks County
2 hospitalized after fire in Warminster, Bucks County 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several people were forced out of their homes and into the cold following a two-alarm fire in Bucks County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at a condominium complex on York Road in Warminster.

A neighbor sent us cell phone video of the fire showing smoke coming from the roof of a building.

We're told six units were damaged and two people were taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

February 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

