2-alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.

Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.

At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.

