$2.14 million lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia Sunoco gas station
A Philadelphia gas station sold a Match 6 ticket worth $2.14 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Saturday.
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a Sunoco gas station on 5810 North Broad Street in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood.
The ticket matched all six winning numbers, from the May 22 drawing: 20-21-25-28-34-46.
The North Broad Street Sunoco will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
Players may visit palottery.com for more information.