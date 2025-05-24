Watch CBS News
$2.14 million lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia Sunoco gas station

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

A Philadelphia gas station sold a Match 6 ticket worth $2.14 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Saturday. 

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a Sunoco gas station on 5810 North Broad Street in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. 

The ticket matched all six winning numbers, from the May 22 drawing: 20-21-25-28-34-46.

The North Broad Street Sunoco will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Players may visit palottery.com for more information.

