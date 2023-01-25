Watch CBS News
Crime

11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries
11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.

Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.

The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 5:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.