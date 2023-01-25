11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries

11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries

11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.

Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.

The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.