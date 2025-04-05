Watch CBS News
Teen killed after car overturns in crash in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

One passenger was killed and three people were injured after a crash in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night, Philadelphia police said.

The crash happened near Red Lion Road and Gantry Road around 10:30 p.m. Police believe a 2005 Toyota Camry was heading westbound on Red Lion Road when the driver lost control while changing lanes.

The Camry then veered into oncoming traffic before hitting a street sign and striking several parked vehicles. Images from Chopper 3 showed the car overturned between two small buses.

camry-crash-northeast-philadelphia.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

First responders were able to free the four occupants from the vehicle and get them to area hospitals. The driver and one passenger were hospitalized and are in stable condition. Another passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

One passenger, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 3 a.m. Saturday.

The Philadelphia police Crash Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the crash.

