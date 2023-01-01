Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, police say. 

Wilmington police say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another one was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

There is also no information on the vehicle that struck the two people and whether or not it stopped.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 10:44 AM

