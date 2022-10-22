Phillies fan thankful for EMTs after heart attack during NLDS

Phillies fan thankful for EMTs that saved his life after suffering heart attack during NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a life-or-death situation for one Phillies fan after having a heart attack during a game. But, EMT services at Citizens Bank Park saved his life.

During a quick pick-up game against his son outside of his home in Sewell, New Jersey, no one would know just one week ago Eric Schienholtz suffered a heart attack during Game 4 of the Phillies Division playoff series with the Braves.

"Went up to get my family a couple of drinks, got to the top of the stairs, realized I was out of breath, then my chest started to get very, very tight," Schienholtz said.

Before then, the 49-year-old had no history of heart issues, but that all changed at the same exact moment that J.T. Realmuto hit his inside-the-park home run.

"As soon as that was done, I walked down to the first aid, doctor got there and then they called the ambulance and the next thing I knew I was in surgery having a stent put in," Schienholtz said.

All his wife Jamie could think about at the hospital was how similar she felt when her father passed away in October of 1995 at nearly the same age from a heart attack.

"I didn't want my kids to relive that same nightmare," Jamie Schienholtz said.

It was a nightmare they wanted to protect their son from. So Schienholtz and his wife decided their son would stay at the game to watch the Phillies clinch Game 4, which sent them into the NLCS against the Padres.

Schienholtz said he owes his life to the Phillies EMT staff and to Ronald Booker – the paramedic who stayed with him through it all.

"This is our job," Booker said. "The satisfaction is knowing we did a job well done."

"I don't know how to thank them enough because if I would've done what I wanted to do and go back into the game, I have no idea what would have happened and where I'd be right now," Schienholtz said.

Schienholtz never thought his Realmuto jersey would end up over his hospital gown, becoming a reminder that his health, family and love for the Phillies lives on.