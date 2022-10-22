Jayson Werth to throw out first pitch before Game 5 of NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayson Werth, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, will throw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Werth hit two home runs, had four RBIs and a batting average of .309 during the run to the World Series.

Werth follows up several players from the 2008 World Series team to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Ryan Howard and Matt Stairs have thrown out the first pitch in Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS.

Meanwhile, Shane Victorino and Pat Burrell threw out the first pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.