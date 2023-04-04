Eagles' Nick Sirianni to throw out first pitch at Phillies' home opener
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Phillies' home opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, the team announced.
Third grader Vincent Ardito, a cardiac care patient from Nemours Children's Health, will also throw out one of the ceremonial first pitches.
The game is set to start at 3:05 p.m.
Sirianni is without a doubt set to get a round of applause from the crowd at the Citizens Bank Park.
Sirianni's Eagles are coming off a year where the Eagles were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and made it to the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.
The Phillies haven't looked like themselves to start the 2023 season after their run to the World Series.
The Phillies are 0-4 and currently the only team in MLB without a win.
They'll hope to change that Tuesday night in the Bronx vs. the New York Yankees.
First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
