Eagles' Nick Sirianni to throw out first pitch at Phillies' home opener

What's new at Citizens Bank Park for the 2023 Phillies season?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Phillies' home opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, the team announced.

Third grader Vincent Ardito, a cardiac care patient from Nemours Children's Health, will also throw out one of the ceremonial first pitches.

The game is set to start at 3:05 p.m.

Sirianni is without a doubt set to get a round of applause from the crowd at the Citizens Bank Park.

Sirianni's Eagles are coming off a year where the Eagles were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and made it to the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

The Phillies haven't looked like themselves to start the 2023 season after their run to the World Series.

The Phillies are 0-4 and currently the only team in MLB without a win.

They'll hope to change that Tuesday night in the Bronx vs. the New York Yankees.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.